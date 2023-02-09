Watch: It's not 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' here but horse flees with the groom

Watch: Its not 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' here but horse flees with the groom | screengrab- Instagram

Indian weddings are incomplete without 'Band Baja Baarat'. Groom rides on a horse with a procession that includes band and people dancing. Though the drama in marriage rituals is common, but what if unexpected turn of events happens which cannot be thought of. Here, we bring to you, a viral video where it was not the 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' but the groom was fled by someone else. Guess who?

It was none other than the horse. Yes, the groom in question reaches the wedding venue on horse but just before the beginning of the marriage rituals, the horse carrying him runs away from the spot leaving the wedding attendees in shock.

In the viral video, the groom can be seen sitting on a horse and suddenly a fire cracker goes off. As soon as the cracker bursts, the horse flees from the spot while the groom still sits atop it.

The viral video triggered a laugh riot among Instagram users, has so far garnered over 9.7 lakh views and more than 103,684 likes. Instagram users have also made some funny comments after watching the video.

