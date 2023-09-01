Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral

ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew | Instagram

Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23 has made every Indian very proud. Meeting an ISRO Scientist is a matter of pride for Indians. A recent video of ISRO chief S Somanath being welcomed on a flight has gone viral on social media.

The special video was posted on Instagram by an Indigo air hostess named Pooja Shah on August 31. "Mr S. SOMANATH The chairman of ISRO. Felt privileged getting a chance to serve Mr S. Somanath on board our Indigo flight,” Shah wrote as she posted the video on Instagram.

The video has already amassed over 110 thousand views on Instagram and continues to get more views on various other social media platforms.

In the viral video, the air hostess is seen announcing that S Somanath is a passenger on the flight and urging other passengers to give him a huge round of applause, as the air hostess thanks the ISRO Chief for 'making India proud.'