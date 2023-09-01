 Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral

Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral

The special video was posted on Instagram by an Indigo air hostess named Pooja Shah on August 31.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew | Instagram

Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23 has made every Indian very proud. Meeting an ISRO Scientist is a matter of pride for Indians. A recent video of ISRO chief S Somanath being welcomed on a flight has gone viral on social media.

The special video was posted on Instagram by an Indigo air hostess named Pooja Shah on August 31. "Mr S. SOMANATH The chairman of ISRO. Felt privileged getting a chance to serve Mr S. Somanath on board our Indigo flight,” Shah wrote as she posted the video on Instagram.

The video has already amassed over 110 thousand views on Instagram and continues to get more views on various other social media platforms.

In the viral video, the air hostess is seen announcing that S Somanath is a passenger on the flight and urging other passengers to give him a huge round of applause, as the air hostess thanks the ISRO Chief for 'making India proud.'

Read Also
IndiGo Pilot Announces Chandrayaan-3 Landing Update To Passengers, Their Reaction Goes Viral (WATCH)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral

Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral

INDIA Mumbai Meet: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Apply Kum Kum At Grand Hyatt Hotel, Video Viral

INDIA Mumbai Meet: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Apply Kum Kum At Grand Hyatt Hotel, Video Viral

Karnataka: Injured Elephant Fatally Attacks Forest Department Member During Anaesthesia Attempt,...

Karnataka: Injured Elephant Fatally Attacks Forest Department Member During Anaesthesia Attempt,...

WATCH: Chandrayaan-3 Rover Rotates On Moon's Surface, Reminds ISRO Of A Child Playing With...

WATCH: Chandrayaan-3 Rover Rotates On Moon's Surface, Reminds ISRO Of A Child Playing With...

G20 Summit In Delhi: NMDC Places Langur Cut-Outs To Keep Away Monkeys; Visuals Viral

G20 Summit In Delhi: NMDC Places Langur Cut-Outs To Keep Away Monkeys; Visuals Viral