Watch: IPS officer shares adorable video of daughter applying makeup to him, wins internet

Father is a girl's first best friend and the bond that a father and daughter share is always special and a video doing rounds on social media is just another sweet example of this.

The video shared on Twitter by IPS officer Vijayakumar is winning the internet and we're sure that it will leave you with a wide smile on your face as well.

The clip starts with the doting father sitting on floor in front of his daughter, who is standing with a lipstick in her hand. She applies lipstick on her dad's lips and even tells him that he looks like a doll. She goes on to apply pretend makeup on him and also tells that she is doing so to make him look more beautiful.

Watch Video here:

The video was shared on January 9. Since being posted, the clip has garnered more than 2.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens have also showered their love whole heartedly for the adorable video.

“That’s cute,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Wow wow wow!! Simply adorable,” said another.

See more reactions here:

Advertisement

The adorable bond between a dad & his daughter. 😍 https://t.co/dfBOMmdvuP — Loveleen Kaur (@KaurKaur18) January 12, 2022

No matter what we are outside in society nd professionally ..But we are mere Dummy piece in frnt of daughters ... Drishti suthi podunga kannu patu irukom — Dad_Of_Kayal (@Anand315Anand) January 9, 2022

Advertisement

Angels are often disguised as daughters. 😀 https://t.co/89bvPk9NLo — K Shubham (@ShubhamKurale1) January 11, 2022

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:16 PM IST