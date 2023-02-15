World Hippo Day: Ready for a hippo safari? Check out this thrilling viral video

Viral video of a hippo safari | Twitter

What are your plans for this World Hippo Day? February 15 is a day to remember and celebrate the hippopotamus, the mud-loving mammal which fears extinction.

While the day is already summing up in some countries, it has just begun on the other side of the world. How about looking out for destinations to enjoy the day with a hippo safari? Reportedly, one can spot hippos at the Kaziranga National Park in India, and at many sites in Africa. But, before you plan your safari, check out this viral video to see whether you are ready for the thrilling experience.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows some people, reportedly tourists, witnessing the hippopotamus during their hippo safari. Is it a fun experience? Yes, but not without goosebumps and scary screams!

The viral footage shows people capturing the moment on their camera and no sooner the hippo poses to attract even more attention. It can be seen opening the mouth wide open and then closely nearing the boat that carries these tourists. "Hippos are territorial and scary..." read the video caption.

Exact details about the undated footage are unknown.

Take a look at the video right here:

Hippos are territorial and scary as hell



pic.twitter.com/LHowwqG2TK — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) February 13, 2023

