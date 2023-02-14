World Hippo Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know

World Hippo Day | Pinterest

Did you know? World Hippo Day is observed every February 15 and marks a day to remember the hippopotamus which are reportedly declining in population. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listed them as "vulnerable species" in 2006.

World Hippo Day aims to celebrate and value these mud-loving mammals, in the hope that they’ll be around for many more years to come. It also focuses to raise awareness about the illegal trading of these animals as hunting and poaching of hippos, both for their meat and ivory teeth, is a major threat to the species.

These days there are only two types, say reports stating them to be - the bog-standard hippopotamus and the smaller pygmy hippopotamus, but a few other now extinct species could be found across Europe and in Madagascar as little as 1,000 years ago. Hippos are now most common in countries such as Zambia and Tanzania.