Watch: Adorable baby Hippo goes for swim in France's Beauval zoo; internet falls in love with the new guest

France's Beauval Zoo in Saint Aignan just got lucky after it saw the birth of first baby hippo in its zoo.
And no doubt the zoo is in love with the arrival of the new guest who they named Gloria after the hippo in the movie "Madagascar."
Gloria is just nearly a month old and she is the first baby hippo to have been born at the French zoo. She's born to Bolinas.
The zoo shot a video of Gloria going for a swim and guess what? Netizens are in love with baby Gloria and the video.
Watch Video:
Well, in the video one can see Gloria hesitating to get into the water but once she entered the water and got comfortable, there was no way she'd get out.
Little Gloria weighed a whopping 83 pounds when she was born.
Here's how Twitterati reacted;
