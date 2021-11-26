WATCH: Hilarious video of Primary School students seeking help from cops over 'pencil problem' goes viral

While we witness people seeking justice for various matters, we sure wouldn't have come across an event where children resort to police help for seeking justice when it comes to playful quarrels.

Turns out there exists one such incident that took place recently where a primary school student's pencil was stolen by a classmate. He then resolved to seek justice by knocking on the doors of a police station!

A toddler and a friend were spotted visiting the PedaKaduburu Police Station in Kurnool, requesting cops to solve their "pencil problem," according to a video that has gone viral on Twitter.

Have a look at the video here:

The short clip was posted on the official Twitter account of the Andhra Pradesh Police.

The police took to Twitter with a series of tweets to mention, "Even Primary School Children Trust AP Police: There is a paradigm shift in the attitude, behaviour, and sensitivity of Andhra Pradesh Police in terms of offering confidence and reassurance to the people of Andhra Pradesh."

They also added: "We are witnessing a situation in a viral video where children of a primary school approached PedaKaduburu Police Station of #Kurnool District to solve their #Pencil Problem & to lodge complaint also.

It only demonstrates their confidence on #Police who cares and serves all sections of the society in a friendly manner.These testimonies make Police more responsible in functioning vth more accountability & transparency to provide the best services at the door step of the people".

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 04:29 PM IST