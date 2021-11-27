e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:22 PM IST

WATCH: Heated exchange between R Ashwin and umpire Nitin Menon sparks meme fest on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Cricket fans are on their toes ever since they witnessed what some may call a 'Cold War' between cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and umpire Nitin Menon.

During the first session of Day 3 of the Test match between India and New Zealand, Indian premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and on-field umpire Nitin Menon got into a heated discussion. Menon was already having a difficult time, with many of his decisions proving to be incorrect.

At the time the incident occurred, Ashwin was bowling to Kane Williamson.

Because the standard angle wasn't working, the smart off-spinner tried to come up with a new one. In his followthrough, he attempted to cut across the stumps, obstructing Menon's eyesight.

Menon had a conversation with Ashwin about it, which has caused fans to take to Twitter to share their views on the incident.

Watch video here:

The point Menon most likely made was that his perspective was impeded, making choices like the LBW difficult. As long as he didn't enter the risky section of the pitch, Ashwin was within his rights to do so.

Further replays revealed that he was only inches away from the danger zone, indicating that he is legally permitted to continue bowling in the same manner.

Netizens however seem to be having the time of their lives, as they enjoy watching the cricketer-umpire duo getting into a heated banter.

Have a look at a few reactions which include some hilarious memes as well:

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:22 PM IST
