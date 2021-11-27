Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina turns 35: Fans take to Twitter to celebrate with tribute posts

Suresh Raina, former Indian batsman, celebrates his 35th birthday today.

He made his debut in an ODI in 2005 and went on to play 322 international appearances for India. In August 2020, he announced his retirement from the world stage.

He has bagged 5528 runs in 205 IPL matches and is the fourth highest run scorer in the competition's history. He is recognised as one of the best fielders in international cricket, as well as an aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman and occasional off-spin bowler. He represented Uttar Pradesh in all forms of domestic cricket.

He was the captain of the Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League and is now the Chennai Super Kings' vice-captain. He has also captained the Indian cricket team, becoming the second-youngest captain in the country's history.

Raina is the first Indian batsman to score a century in each of the three international cricket forms.

As we celebrate the cricketer's 35th birthday today, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to share birthday wishes:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ #INDVsNZ: Fans are all praises for Ravichandran Ashwin as he helps India cross the 300 run mark

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:27 PM IST