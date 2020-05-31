Watch: Heartwarming video shows Begusarai residents thanking Mizos for helping flood victims of Assam

Days after Mizos travelling from the special train distributed food to the flood-affected people of Assam, Begusarai residents thanked them with a special gesture. Bihar's Begusarai villagers distributed food to the Mizo migrants, who were travelling back home and the video is winning hearts over the internet.

A user shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Karma returns

Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back at West Bengal, a brief halt after that of their ShramikSpecialTrain at Begusarai Bihar saw villagers giving them food in return!

I love my India..."

Check out the video here: