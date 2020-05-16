Mizoram extends lockdown

Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Friday extended lockdown till May 31 to check the spread of coronavirus infection, an official said.
The decision was taken after various political parties and several organisations, including those of NGOs, churches and doctors, favoured extension of the lockdown at a meeting on Thursday, he said.
At a meeting of various task groups on COVID-19 presided over by Chief Secretary Lalnunmawi Chuango, it was decided that the lockdown will be extended beyond May 17, the official said.
New guidelines for extended lockdown too was discussed in the meeting, he added. A task group was formed to study about extending insurance cover to frontline workers such as police, village or local-level task force volunteers, government employees on special duty and those who pick garbage from quarantine facilities.
Assam for two-week extention: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said he has urged the Centre about extending lockdown by two more weeks beyond May 17. “I have written to the Centre requesting it to extend the lockdown by two more weeks. All the states by Friday had to write to the Centre on the lockdown and related aspects. The Centre would then take a final call on the extension and other criteria,” the CM told the media. —Agencies
