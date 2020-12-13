Watch: Guests go wild for cake at Sharad Pawar’s 80th birthday party

In a celebration organised for the 80th birthday of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday in Beed, people were seen going berserk over a piece of cake, thereby violating all social distancing norms amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

The video with frenzied visuals went viral on social media, thereby attracting several angry reactions from the netizens. As per the report by Times Now, the video is from the party organised by Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde in Beed.

Several party workers attended the event organised on the 80th birthday of Pawar. However, soon after the cake was cut, several NCP workers crowded the stage to get their share of the cake. People were also seen throwing the cake at each other.

Check out the video here: