Sharad Pawar turns 80 - When PM Modi said NCP supremo handheld him during his early days in politics

However, on several occasions, Modi has lauded NCP chief Sharad Pawar. On one such occasion in 2016, when Modi visited Manjri (Near Pune) to inaugurate an exhibition at Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), an autonomous cane growers’ body headed by Pawar, he lauded the developmental work by the NCP chief and his concern for farmers and Agri sector.

As per the report by HT, Modi did not just stop at it, went ahead and said, "I have no hesitation in accepting that Pawar held my hand and taught me to walk in my early days in Gujarat."

“I have seen that Sharadrao finds time for farmers and the agriculture sector despite his hectic political schedule,” Modi added while lauding Pawar for his 50 years of ‘unbeaten innings’ in electoral politics.

The Prime Minister also greeted Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday on Saturday.

"Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life," Modi tweeted.

