From iconic rain speech to fracas with Ponting: 5 times birthday boy Sharad Pawar was the talking point

Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party and the undisputed Maratha Strongman, celebrates his 79th birthday today. Pawar was born on December 12, 1940, at Baramati in Pune district, is credited for the NCP's return to power in the state along with the Congress and their new ally Shiv Sena by forming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

Pawar has a long history of dealing with controversies and is known to maintain cordial relationships across party lines. He is one of the most respected politicians in Maharashtra and has left a mark on national politics as well.

Today, as the great Pawar turn 79-years-old, here are the five times he was the talking point in the nation for giving it right back to Modi in classic Pawar style to the time he was shoved from the stage by cricketer Ricky Pointing.

When Pawar gave it back to Modi

Back in April when all political parties were scrambling to lure voters to their side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked NCP and its leader Pawar during his rally in Gondia and a public meeting at Wardha.

PM Modi had alleged that NCP leaders "were unable to sleep" as their "sleep was jailed in Delhi's Tihar" and in Wardha, he had said that Pawar has lost his grip over NCP due to a family feud.

Sharad Pawar isn’t someone to forget and forgive political attacks, he launched his own attack on PM Modi and said that at an election rally here in central Maharashtra, "We hail from the soil where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born. We don't mess with anyone on our own, but show the place if someone does so,"

He also accused the PM of taking credits for the army’s efforts after the Pulwama terror attack. He took a jab at Modi asking, "The present prime minister uses valour shown by security forces for his campaigning. This government has been unable to ensure even the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Where has the 56-inch chest gone?" asked Pawar.