Maha Election 2019: Sharad Pawar's speech in pouring rain becomes image of defiance for Opposition

With Maharashtra assembly elections inching closer, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Even rains have failed to dampen the spirit of NCP chief.

Photographs and videos of Sharad Pawar addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Satara amid heavy rains are doing rounds on social media platforms. On Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed a public rally in Satara amidst heavy rains. As soon as Sharad Pawar started speaking it began to rain and the veteran leader chose to continue addressing as the crowd stayed put.

He continued to address a large crowd even during the heavy rainfall. Terming rain as a blessing from God, he said that NCP will do a miracle in Satara district. “Varun Raja (rain god in the Hindu mythology) has blessed the NCP. With his blessings Satara district will now do magic in the upcoming polls,” the veteran leader said in his address.

Pawar also admitted that he had made a mistake by selecting Udayanraje Bhonsale as his party’s candidate in Satara for the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year. "I picked the wrong candidate during the Lok Sabha elections. I openly accept it. But I am happy that people of Satara are waiting for October 21 to rectify that mistake," he said.

The rally had barely started late on Friday when heavy rain started battering the venue, taking the organisers and the attendees by surprise, and some even contemplated cancelling the crucial public meeting. But, undeterred by the sudden torrential rain, Pawar stepped to the dais and launched a blistering attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government in the Centre and state. Senior party leaders on the stage, who initially fumbled, quickly settled down and even seemed to warm up to enjoy Pawar's BJP-bashing in the lashing rain.

NCP is contesting election in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra where 288 seats are at stake. The state will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.