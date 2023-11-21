WATCH: Fruit Carving Artist Features MS Dhoni On Watermelon; Video Goes Viral

A video of artist Ankit Bagiyal carving the image of MS Dhoni on a watermelon has surfaced online and gone viral. It shows the fruits and vegetable carving artist bringing alive the Captain Cool on the melon. The artwork showed Ankit perfectly carving the cricketer's face on the fruit. WATCH VIDEO:

Ankit shared the reel on Instagram, on Monday. He captioned the post expressing his respect and admiration for MSD and said, "I miss you MS Dhoni."

The reel opened showing Ankit adding final touches to his art and plucking portions of the watermelon skin to carve out the cricketer's face beautifully. Three caricatures of MSD were depicted in the fruit. One of them was a silhouette featuring the former Indian captain's "7" jersey.

It attracted more than 14K views on the content-sharing platform along with thousand of netizens liking it. The comments section flooded with reactions to the artwork and praised the artist for an wonderful creation. Cricket fans also remembered MSD and shared hearts while writing, "We miss you Mahi."

