WATCH: Friendship relived after two childhood friends, now ageing over 90 years, meet through grand son

They've been friends since they were 10-11 years old. When asked about memories, they're old and keep forgetting things.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
Rasamani (93) and Panjalikutty amma (97) |
In an emotional video that have become viral, two senior citizens, ageing over 90 years, happened to meet each other through the grand son of one of them. The women were friends since they were 10-11 years old. But, went apart due to life cores.

The grands son namely Mukil Menon said, "I don't know much. They both live in the same neighborhood but still no one really took them to meet each other. They did meet 6-7 years ago, my granny, Rasamani (93) always asks me about Panjalikutty amma (97), her friend."

He said that when he visited Panjalikutty amma. She also asks the same thing.

Menon added, "They've been friends since they were 10-11 years old. I did ask them, but they're old and keep forgetting things. It's very difficult. Before coming leaving India for my masters, I took granny to her. They sat for hours and spoke."

