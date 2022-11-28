WATCH: Former NASA engineer drops 'egg from space', the results are exceptional

WATCH: Former NASA scientist drops egg from space, the results are exceptional | YouTube

When in the kitchen you might have made several recipes out of eggs, of course, by easily smashing them. Let's put a tricky question to you: Will an egg split into pieces if thrown from the outer earth? If are wrong if you predicted it to break or squeeze out.

An ex-NASA engineer just dropped an egg from space and you would be stunned to know that it didn't crack. YouTuber Mark Rober, who previously worked for the space research centre, took to experiment by dropping an egg from space. Of the two possible outcomes, the unexpected took to become true as the egg landed the planet without a crack.

Reportedly, the engineer's initial plan was to plummet the egg from the world's tallest structure- the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. However, later, he decided to go even higher in his dreams and made the experiment live from beyond the planet.

Watch video