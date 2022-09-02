Watch: Foreigners embrace Indian culture as they visit Amritsar's Golden Temple in desi look

Eleise and Lawrence with their kid | Instagram

Some people around the globe are excited to embrace other cultures; especially Indian lifestyle hacks from cuisine to ethnic dressing. Nowadays, some religious sites have made it a mandate to dress traditionally inorder to enter the holy premises.

A family of three from abroad wearing seen gearing up Punjabi avatar while on their visit to India's Golden Temple located at Amritsar. The trio filmed themselves while they pulled in the adorable attire. The video of their makeover is now viral on Instagram. Since posted a few days ago, it has attracted over 3.5 million views.

Watch video:

Eleise and Lawrence are a couple who love to travel; and most times they carry their son Nyh along. They are currently travelling through the landscapes of India and sharing their sojourn videos of Instagram. Apart from the Amritsar visit, they can be seen touring the streets of Mumbai, Jaipur, Delhi and more...

Take a look at some of their travel videos: