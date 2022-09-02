e-Paper Get App
Watch: Foreigners embrace Indian culture as they visit Amritsar's Golden Temple in desi look

The video of their makeover is now viral on Instagram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Eleise and Lawrence with their kid | Instagram

Some people around the globe are excited to embrace other cultures; especially Indian lifestyle hacks from cuisine to ethnic dressing. Nowadays, some religious sites have made it a mandate to dress traditionally inorder to enter the holy premises.

A family of three from abroad wearing seen gearing up Punjabi avatar while on their visit to India's Golden Temple located at Amritsar. The trio filmed themselves while they pulled in the adorable attire. The video of their makeover is now viral on Instagram. Since posted a few days ago, it has attracted over 3.5 million views.

Watch video:

Eleise and Lawrence are a couple who love to travel; and most times they carry their son Nyh along. They are currently travelling through the landscapes of India and sharing their sojourn videos of Instagram. Apart from the Amritsar visit, they can be seen touring the streets of Mumbai, Jaipur, Delhi and more...

Take a look at some of their travel videos:

Japanese vlogger, who went viral for his 'vada pav' video, travels in Mumbai local train
article-image

US man in hospital after 20,000 bee stings, gains consciousness after week

Uttar Pradesh: Wedding scene turns dramatic, 7 children barge to stop father's fifth marriage

Watch: Foreigners embrace Indian culture as they visit Amritsar's Golden Temple in desi look

TV anchor swallows a fly while presenting news on Pak floods, watch viral video

Ganeshotsav 2022: Aadhar card-themed Ganpati pandal in Jharkhand goes viral

