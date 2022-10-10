Watch: Fight breaks out between two college girls in Bangalore as fellow students cheer | Twitter

Bangalore: A video showing two girls involved in a heated argument has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in the college canteen when the two slapped and pointed fingers at each other during an argument. However, the reason behind the fight isn't clear.

The footage was shared by a Twitter user to suggest that the incident took place at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore. The 26-second-long clip shows a verbal fight taking an aggressive turn. Meanwhile, students seated in the canteen shouted "ohoo" in a cheering manner, rather than intervening to end the fight.

Kalesh B/w Two Girls In College Canteen (DSCE, Bangalore) pic.twitter.com/E5b165yH2w — r/Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 9, 2022

