Watch: Fight breaks out between two college girls in Bangalore as fellow students cheer

The incident occurred in the college canteen when the two slapped and pointed fingers at each other during an argument

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Fight breaks out between two college girls in Bangalore as fellow students cheer | Twitter
Bangalore: A video showing two girls involved in a heated argument has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in the college canteen when the two slapped and pointed fingers at each other during an argument. However, the reason behind the fight isn't clear.

The footage was shared by a Twitter user to suggest that the incident took place at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore. The 26-second-long clip shows a verbal fight taking an aggressive turn. Meanwhile, students seated in the canteen shouted "ohoo" in a cheering manner, rather than intervening to end the fight.

In the recent past, two teachers were caught on camera while they were involved in a serious fight. The video of the incident in Uttar Pradesh had gone viral on social media. It showed the two female faculty twisting each other's hands while students ran from the scuffle as it got intense.

article-image

