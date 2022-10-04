On Camera: Two female teachers fight with each other in classroom full of students

A screengrab of the viral video which shows teachers fighting with each other |

Hamirpur: In a video that has gone viral on social media, two teachers at a government school in UP got into a fight while hurling abuses at each other in front of students.

The teachers, who were seen to be snatching phones from each other, continued to thrash each other despite the students' looking on.

According to reports, the incident happened during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the school and an argument broke out between the teachers over cleanliness.

The teachers, who teach at Girls’ Pre-Secondary School in Kurara town of Hamirpur district, have been suspended over the altercation.

The students are seen to be running away from the scuffle as it got intense with the teachers pushing and throwing tantrums at each other