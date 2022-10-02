e-Paper Get App
Watch video: UP teacher allegedly drunk while teaching students in Hathras school

The viral video has also been shared by the Chairperson for Delhi Commission for women, Swati Maliwal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter | Twitter/@FPJIndia
Hathras: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a teacher is seen to be intoxicated after drinking alcohol in a school classroom in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras city. Moreover, the teacher is seen to be carrying another can of alcohol in the classroom which he has kept near his desk.

The incident was filmed by a group of concerned individuals who caught the teacher allegedly getting drunk in front of students. The teacher is also seen to be defending himself and hiding a can of beer in the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women urged Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against the teacher. "Drunk master Ji children are teaching girls in a state of intoxication. The video is being told of Hathras UP. If the teachers who are the creators of the children's future do such a thing, can the future of the children be good? Take action on this teacher immediately @Uppolice," said the tweet by Maliwal

Read Also
Punjab: GNDU professor fired after allegedly being drunk in viral video
article-image

Watch video :

