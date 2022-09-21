Punjab: GNDU professor fired after allegedly being drunk in viral video

Professor Ravinder Kumar from the viral video | FPJ

Pathankot: A professor from Guru Nanak Dev College, Pathankot has been removed from his teaching position after the video of him seeming drunk inside a classroom went viral on social media.

Ravinder Kumar, who was part of the Maths faculty at the college, was allegedly intoxicated in the classroom. The professor was also seen to be singing Punjabi songs in the video, while there were sounds of spectators cheering him on.

The Free Press Journal contacted Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar which, despite denying its affiliation with the video at first, found that it was shot at the institute’s Pathankot branch.

“We have released Mr. Kumar from his position as a part-time Maths teacher at the institute with immediate effect,” said Bhupinder Kaur, who serves as the principal of the Pathankot college, and sent the video to GNDU authorities.

Kumar has denied being under the influence of alcohol and claims that he was enacting his neighbour, who behaves the same way while making them students understand that ‘they should be in good environments to motivate themselves.’

“I have never touched alcohol in my life. You can ask anyone,” Kumar is seen saying in a video posted by a Punjab-based journalist, Gagandeep Singh, on social media.

Responding to the claims by Kumar, Kaur stated that even if the professor was not drunk he should not have maintained such conduct in the classroom. “You can’t behave in such a manner in the classroom whatever be the reason,” said Kaur, who added that a circular will be sent to other professors so that such an incident is not repeated.