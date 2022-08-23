YouTube teacher, who made religious remarks in viral video, claims 'he was being motivational to students'

Lalit Sardana |

Lalit Sardana who teaches physics online is in the news and for all the wrong reasons. Netizens claim that in the garb of lectures, he is propagating communal disharmony.

In question is a video that has gone viral in which Sardana is seen and heard to be using some ‘provocative’ language.

Watch video:

Free Press Journal spoke to Sardana who said that the 2-minute clip making the rounds is a tiny bit of a larger video and when the whole video is seen in context “you will see it is not inflammatory at all.”

The Physics professor said that his utterances are being viewed in isolation, thus, wrongly making him the object of much hatred on the internet.

Sardana has filed a complaint at Dewas police station in response to the heap of ugly comments he's allegedly been on the receiving end of, during his lectures. When FPJ asked, Sardana was not able to furnish a copy of the complaint though.

Sardana who prepares students for IIT and JEE has apologized on Facebook reiterating that while the viral video is only a part of his larger speech, none of it was uttered during regular lecture but much after it.

When questioned on the need to speak about ‘religion’ during an academic lecture, Sardana said given the backlash from people on the internet, he takes ‘some‘ responsibility for his comments.

