Watch video: AIIMS students ask for donations from street vendors

A video of protesting students from the country's top-ranking medical college, AIIMS Delhi, was shared on Twitter by the All India Medical Students' Association. The students were seen asking street vendors and bystanders for donations to build a hostel within AIIMS.

According to the students, the AIIMS director claims that there is no money to build hostels.

For the past few weeks, the paramedical students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been demanding a hostel building. They claim that the areas surrounding the institute are too expensive.

The protests have intensified after Abhishek Malviya, a first-year Optometry student, was denied an ambulance from AIIMS after experiencing suffocation and breathing problems. The hospital claimed that Malviya was not a hostel resident and that such services are not provided to students living outside the hospital campus, as per the students.

