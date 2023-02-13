WATCH: Female version of SKY? Rajasthani girl hitting back-to-back sixes goes viral; Swati Maliwal shares video on Twitter

Viral Video | Twitter

Social media is a platform where many talents share their videos seeking recognition and praise. At times, some videos uploaded online grab the eyes of netizens and go viral. One such footage that has come to light shows a girl reportedly from Rajasthan nailing batting in the game of cricket.

In the video that's now viral, we can see the player hitting back-to-back sixes to stun viewers. The exact location of the match is unknown but the video hints it to be a local game between friends or siblings.

DCW Chair Swati Maliwal shared the video on Twitter while remarking the girl's energy and passion for cricket. Maliwal noted in her tweet that play made her remember the game of the Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. "Such talents should be promoted and given good training," she wrote drawing the attention of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Take a look at the video:

India batter Suryakumar Yadav was recently named the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 after a stellar season with the bat in the shortest format of the game. Surya and Virat Kohli were the only two Indian players named in ICC T20I Team of the Year 2022.

Surya, who also clinched the No. 1 rank in T20Is last year with a career-high 890 rating points, amassed 1,164 runs from 31 matches at an average of 46.56 with two hundreds and 9 half-centuries. He was the highest run-scorer in T20Is last year and became only the second player after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to amass over 1,000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is. Yadav hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, easily the most recorded by anyone in a year in the format's history.

