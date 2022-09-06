e-Paper Get App
Watch: Elephants casually roam inside army hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

The video has gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Elephants in West Bengal hospital | Twitter - viral video

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see about three elephants taking a stroll inside a hospital. The clip is claimed to have originated from Binnaguri cantonment, Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shows the huge animal roaming casually into the lobby area while later, they are seen entering into a room.

Watch video:

Screenshots from the incident were also shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, he who is known for his insightful posts about wildlife and more.

Earlier, an elephant was spotted walking on Assam roads and hitting at a vehicle parked there.

