Watch: Elephants casually roam inside army hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Elephants in West Bengal hospital | Twitter - viral video

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see about three elephants taking a stroll inside a hospital. The clip is claimed to have originated from Binnaguri cantonment, Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shows the huge animal roaming casually into the lobby area while later, they are seen entering into a room.

Watch video:

Screenshots from the incident were also shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, he who is known for his insightful posts about wildlife and more.

Elephants in the room…

From Jalpaiguri Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/ipbFR8bthG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 4, 2022

Earlier, an elephant was spotted walking on Assam roads and hitting at a vehicle parked there.