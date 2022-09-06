Watch: Elephants casually roam inside army hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see about three elephants taking a stroll inside a hospital. The clip is claimed to have originated from Binnaguri cantonment, Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shows the huge animal roaming casually into the lobby area while later, they are seen entering into a room.
Watch video:
Screenshots from the incident were also shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, he who is known for his insightful posts about wildlife and more.
Earlier, an elephant was spotted walking on Assam roads and hitting at a vehicle parked there.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)