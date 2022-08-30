Watch: Wild elephant roams freely in Assam, knocks down parked vehicle

Elephant roams on Assam streets at night; knocks down parked vehicle |

The video was captured by onlookers of Tezpur residents. The video went viral. In the video, the elephant can be seen knocking down a roadside parked vehicle and panicked onlookers running away from the elephant.

Last night, a wild elephant from the nearby forest was seen roaming on the streets of Assam. It had crossed the Brahmaputra river from the southern bank before entering the city, said forest officials as reported by the news agency PTI.

Check the video here:

The elephant first trespassed into a house in the Chanmari area and searched for food in the kitchen. He then walked into the Chitralekha Park through the Tezpur ship port, as per reports.

The sight of the elephant roaming in Tezpur triggered panic among the people. It walked to a Ganesh temple on the river banks and then to the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus stand where it damaged several cars and two-wheelers parked there, the report mentioned.

The elephant later entered a pit behind the Transport Department office and was finally, sent back to the river, at around 3 am, by the forest officials.

A similar incident was reported earlier this month. A herd of wild elephants attacked and killed at least three people including a child in Assam's Goalpara district. The herd had entered Kurang village from the nearby hills of Meghalaya in search of food.