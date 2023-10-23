WATCH: Elderly Woman Enjoys Garba With Her Lively Steps; Video Goes Viral

Oh, Halo! Navratri season has started and it is being marked by the much-loved Garba gatherings across various regions. Are you too tired from a Garba night? Here's a video that will give you a boost and make you rush to the dance floor once again. A video of an elderly woman energetically dancing and enjoying Garba with others has surfaced online and gone viral. Check out the video right here

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Elderly woman inspires others with her dance moves

Being addressed by netizens as "Dadi (Granny)," the old woman was seen happily performing the dance moves at an event. She wrote a yellow and green Gujarati-style saree and vibed to the festive mood at her best. She was seen inspiring other dancers in the crowd with her lively Garba steps. People were seen surrounding her as she held the center of the dance gang with her simple yet stunning dance moves.

Dadi goes viral once again

The woman also made it to the spotlight during the festivities about four years ago. In 2019, she was filmed for her energetic Garba moves in a Mumbai-based pandal that hosted popular singer Falguni Pathak. Her clip surfaced on the internet as an inspiration to others. She was hailed for proving that age was just a number as she grooved with grace and energy at the Navratri Pandal. WATCH VIDEO