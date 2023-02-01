WATCH: E-rickshaw driver, allegedly under drug influence, runs away from Punjab Police; cop's dramatic chase goes viral | Twitter

Amritsar: When the police ask a vehicle to stop for a basic check, commuters ought to obey it. However, a recent case from Amritsar, Punjab saw a man running away with his e-rickshaw despite the cops asking him to pause.

The internet has found a "great chase" video from the roads of Amritsar. The video captures the chase between a cop and an e-rickshaw wala who fled from his sight.

Be it the chase scene from Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, or any other film, this real-life incident from Punjab, India is a dramatic run that captures the cop trying his best to trace and stop the e-rickshaw driver has gone viral. And at the end, the police official is seen emerging successful in taking the vehicle to his control after a long chase across the landscapes of the city.

According to the video shared on Twitter, the driver was under the influence of some drug. The footage has hit several eyeballs, seeing viewers praise the efforts of the Punjab police.

Watch the video right here:

Visuals of Amritsar, where the e-rickshaw driver escaped from under the nose of the Punjab police, the police made every effort to catch him, but the driver could not be caught, the driver was under the influence of some drug. pic.twitter.com/cL5VImN0Ly — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 31, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)