e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: E-rickshaw driver, allegedly under drug influence, runs away from Punjab Police; cop's dramatic chase goes viral

WATCH: E-rickshaw driver, allegedly under drug influence, runs away from Punjab Police; cop's dramatic chase goes viral

The internet has found a "great chase" video from the roads of Amritsar, Punjab. The video captures the chase between a cop and an e-rickshaw wala who fled from his sight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: E-rickshaw driver, allegedly under drug influence, runs away from Punjab Police; cop's dramatic chase goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

Amritsar: When the police ask a vehicle to stop for a basic check, commuters ought to obey it. However, a recent case from Amritsar, Punjab saw a man running away with his e-rickshaw despite the cops asking him to pause.

The internet has found a "great chase" video from the roads of Amritsar. The video captures the chase between a cop and an e-rickshaw wala who fled from his sight.

Be it the chase scene from Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, or any other film, this real-life incident from Punjab, India is a dramatic run that captures the cop trying his best to trace and stop the e-rickshaw driver has gone viral. And at the end, the police official is seen emerging successful in taking the vehicle to his control after a long chase across the landscapes of the city.

According to the video shared on Twitter, the driver was under the influence of some drug. The footage has hit several eyeballs, seeing viewers praise the efforts of the Punjab police.

Watch the video right here:

Read Also
Mumbai Police educates people about 'consent' in viral video, pulls in 'Abhi inkaar hai' lyrics from...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: E-rickshaw driver, allegedly under drug influence, runs away from Punjab Police; cop's...

WATCH: E-rickshaw driver, allegedly under drug influence, runs away from Punjab Police; cop's...

Bihar: Students who arrived late for examination climb the college gate to enter, video from Kisan...

Bihar: Students who arrived late for examination climb the college gate to enter, video from Kisan...

Union Budget 2023: 'Chuna laga diya' say netizens on the new Income-Tax regime

Union Budget 2023: 'Chuna laga diya' say netizens on the new Income-Tax regime

Frenchman reveals he is just 2 months away from transforming into a 'black alien'

Frenchman reveals he is just 2 months away from transforming into a 'black alien'

Union Budget 2023: Smokers express their grief over increased custom duty on cigarettes; begin meme...

Union Budget 2023: Smokers express their grief over increased custom duty on cigarettes; begin meme...