WATCH: ‘Drunk’ women land in sea after following GPS directions; netizens astonished | screengrab- Instagram

We all have experienced being misleaded while following Google map directions and landing up on another time-consuming route. In a bizarre incident, two tourists drove their car straight into the sea while driving as per the GPS direction. A video of the two tourists being rescued by local people is now going viral. The tourists were trying to find a tour company and had been following the GPS direction when they took a wrong turn and landed in the sea.

The video shared by an eyewitness shows people jumping into the sea and rescuing the two tourists as they try to come out of the car as it sinks into the sea. Fortunately, both tourists were pulled out of the car’s window before the vehicle was submerged in the water.

An Instagram user Christie Hutchinson who was present at the site recorded the whole video that has taken social media by storm. Sharing the video, Christie wrote, “I was just sitting there trying to seek shelter from the rain, and then the next thing, I saw a car drive directly past our boat straight into the harbour at a pretty decent speed.”

WATCH:

The video has started a debate on social over the use of GPS directions. “I need to settle a debate. What maps was she using,” commented a user with laughing emoji.

Another user wrote, “While it might be easy to make a joke that she was on something, the truth is she probably needs a medical exam and I would guess she is in the very early stages of dementia. People can still function mostly independently but the decision-making begins to falter in certain types of dementia. My heart goes out to this woman. Bless the angels who helped.”

A third user commented, “I sure hope their excuse for the stupidity was that they were drunk out of their minds. It sure seems like the driver is drunk. Oblivious in life.”

It is reported that the tourists in Hawaii fell into Big Island’s Honokohau Harbor. A couple’s search for a snorkel tour in the Pacific Ocean archipelago’s Kailua Kona led down a boat ramp but they kept following GPS directions.