WATCH: BBC anchor's video of hilarious blunder; netizens react | screengrab- Twitter

On Thursday, May 4, the BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak was finishing up a segment on the vigil held for nine victims of a Serbia school shooting and introduced the next segment before the cameras cut.

"And that was Bethany Bell in Belgrade there. Around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News," she told the viewers.

The news bulletin then cut to a pre-recorded news segment involving bagpipes, before cameras unexpectedly cut back to Lukwesa in the studio.

The BBC host was seen stretching her arms over her head and muttering to herself "Okay!"

The presenter wasn't aware that the spotlight is back on her and when realised that she was still live on air, the anchor's eyes widened in shock. She immediately dropped her arms and turned her head down to the notes on her desk. The anchor was seen sitting in silence, staring down at her desk for several seconds.

WATCH:

Quite the surreal minute on the BBC News Channel just now. pic.twitter.com/LOmjnb5jbc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 4, 2023

Though it was an embarrassing moment for the anchor, the video clip left viewers pretty entertained.

Check the reactions of netizens to the viral video below:

There but by the grace of God goes every presenter of live broadcast in the history of news.



Also, can we take a moment of appreciation for the wonder that is @LukwesaBurak. — Victoria Valentine (@VValentineNews) May 4, 2023

she’s fantastic — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 4, 2023

I love Lukwesa always puts a smile on my face 🥰 — Toni Duffy (@toniduffy10) May 4, 2023

@LukwesaBurak I loved you before but I love you even more now. Your composure after it happened as you went though the stages to acceptance and carried on. A true professional 😌 — Michael Mkpadi (@pcmguru) May 4, 2023

BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak has broken her silence on her viral video. The clip was shared on Twitter and the social media users, however, supported Burak and praised her professionalism to which she responded with a thank you note.

"Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers," she tweeted while reacting to the clip posted by a user.

Take a look at the reaction of BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak below:

Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X https://t.co/6LzyVCXXqe — Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) May 4, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, "You made my morning," to which anchor Burak replied: "Here to serve." There were many other comments from Twitter users in appreciation.

