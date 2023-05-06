WATCH: BBC anchor's video of hilarious blunder; netizens react

On Thursday, May 4, the BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak was finishing up a segment on the vigil held for nine victims of a Serbia school shooting and introduced the next segment before the cameras cut.
"And that was Bethany Bell in Belgrade there. Around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News," she told the viewers.
The news bulletin then cut to a pre-recorded news segment involving bagpipes, before cameras unexpectedly cut back to Lukwesa in the studio.
The BBC host was seen stretching her arms over her head and muttering to herself "Okay!"
The presenter wasn't aware that the spotlight is back on her and when realised that she was still live on air, the anchor's eyes widened in shock. She immediately dropped her arms and turned her head down to the notes on her desk. The anchor was seen sitting in silence, staring down at her desk for several seconds.
WATCH:
Though it was an embarrassing moment for the anchor, the video clip left viewers pretty entertained.
Check the reactions of netizens to the viral video below:
BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak has broken her silence on her viral video. The clip was shared on Twitter and the social media users, however, supported Burak and praised her professionalism to which she responded with a thank you note.
"Thank you folks: Colleagues - present & former, and all you wonderful viewers," she tweeted while reacting to the clip posted by a user.
Take a look at the reaction of BBC anchor Lukwesa Burak below:
Another Twitter user wrote, "You made my morning," to which anchor Burak replied: "Here to serve." There were many other comments from Twitter users in appreciation.
