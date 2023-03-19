WATCH: CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapses LIVE on-air during her weather report

The cases of people dying due to sudden heart attack or stroke are becoming common. Everyday such incidences from across the globe are reported and videos surface on the social media.

Recently, a CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz stroked out LIVE on-air on morning of March 18 during her weather report. A video of the same surfaced on the internet and was uploaded on Twitter by online personality, Stew Peters.

In the video, it can be seen two anchors, Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim of KCAL News- CBS LA were presenting their show and when they just start speaking to CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz; she faints and falls off the chair.

The video was captioned as, "CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz stroked out LIVE on-air on Saturday morning during her weather report. It’s becoming too big to ignore."

WATCH:

CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz stroked out LIVE on-air on Saturday morning during her weather report.



It’s becoming too big to ignore. pic.twitter.com/0RneqbqNYp — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 19, 2023

Twitter users expressed their views about the incident and posted several comments.

Read their comments below:

Carlson had previously experienced a similar episode years ago throwing up on set during a weather report when she was at a different station and was diagnosed with a leaky heart valve in 2014.

In India, a Class 10 student died due to a heart attack while she was talking to her friends in Pune city of Maharashtra on March 12. Several videos of youth collapsing and dying due to heart attacks are doing rounds on social media and similar incidences were reported with Bollywood celebrities like Satish Kaushik who died due to a heart attack and Sushmita Sen who survived a heart attack.

Meanwhile, a recent publication in the European Heart Journal, a publication of the European Society of Cardiology, provided the first evidence that ozone levels above the World Health Organization (WHO) limit are significantly associated with an increase in hospital admissions for heart attacks, heart failure, and stroke (ESC). Even ozone concentrations below the WHO threshold have been related to deteriorating health.

