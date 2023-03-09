Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik dies by heart attack at 66: Know its symptoms and how to prevent it | FPJ

Bollywood actor-director-comedian, versatile and veteran personality Satish Kaushik dies after suffering from a heart attack on Wednesday, March 8. Heart attack is also, called as 'Myocardial Infarction' in medical terms. Though the time when a person may suffer from heart attack is uncertain but there are some symptoms that if detected early, can help prevent heart attack. So, by understanding the symptoms, one can avoid the risk of heart attack by staying alert.

Angina pain: In angina pain, the patient usually starts feeling heaviness in the chest while they are working and which also gets fixed when one stops working. It is a common symptom of underlying heart disease which is seen among most of the people.

Postprandial angina: is a severe chest pain that occurs after meals and also when a person starts walking immediately after having a meal. The person also suffers from burning sensation in the chest. The pain gets better when the person stops working and rests for a while. If this condition persists from a long time, then it can be a sign of a heart disease.

Feeling dizzy and nervous: A person may feel dizzy or may feel like vomiting or the feeling like vomiting and dizziness together which can also be a symptom of heart-related disease. However, these symptoms can also be felt due to stomach disease, brain related problems or due to low blood sugar levels.

Pain in the jawline: Some people feel pain in the left hand which extends to the jaw. While some people may feel pain in both left and right hands, which also, goes till the jaw.

Feeling tired: Often people start feeling tired while working which they consider as a weakness of the body, but feeling tired frequently while working can sometimes be a sign of heart disease. This happens mostly, when there is swelling or infection in any blood vessels; which is considered a symptom of weakness of the heart.

Cough and swelling: Usually, a cough that lasts for a long time is considered a symptom of Tuberculosis which is also a sign of heart disease though not necessarily. But if one is suffering from cough along with swelling in hands and feet for a long time, then one should not ignore these symptoms.

Profuse sweating: If a person is sweating profusely even without any physical exertion or heat, then this is suggestive of a weak heart. The heartbeats may become very fast or very slow sometimes, which also, indicates a weak heart.

If this situation continues for a long time, do not ignore these symptoms and also, if you experience any of these symptoms, see your doctor immediately.