World Kidney Day 2023: 8 Foods to eat for healthy kidneys

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023
Apples: contains an important fiber called pectin which may help reduce high blood sugar and cholesterol levels, that causes kidney damage
Bell peppers: contains lots of good nutrients with low levels of potassium and vitamins like B6, B9, C and K, and fiber and antioxidants, too
Olive oil: is rich in antioxidants and healthy fatty acids and can boost your overall wellness. It may also lower cholesterol levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia and cancers
Garlic: offers a range of health benefits
Fatty fish: like tuna, salmon or trout provides omega-3 fatty acids which may help reduce fat levels (triglycerides) in the blood and may also lower blood pressure
Cauliflower: contains a range of nutrients without providing too much sodium, potassium, or phosphorous
Dark berries: which include strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are a great source of many helpful nutrients and antioxidant compounds. These may help protect the cells in the body from damage
Cabbage: is relatively low in potassium and very low in sodium and also contains many helpful compounds and vitamins
Thanks For Reading!