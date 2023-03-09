World Kidney Day 2023: 8 Foods to eat for healthy kidneys

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023

Apples: contains an important fiber called pectin which may help reduce high blood sugar and cholesterol levels, that causes kidney damage

Bell peppers: contains lots of good nutrients with low levels of potassium and vitamins like B6, B9, C and K, and fiber and antioxidants, too

Olive oil: is rich in antioxidants and healthy fatty acids and can boost your overall wellness. It may also lower cholesterol levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia and cancers

Garlic: offers a range of health benefits

Fatty fish: like tuna, salmon or trout provides omega-3 fatty acids which may help reduce fat levels (triglycerides) in the blood and may also lower blood pressure

Cauliflower: contains a range of nutrients without providing too much sodium, potassium, or phosphorous

Dark berries: which include strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are a great source of many helpful nutrients and antioxidant compounds. These may help protect the cells in the body from damage

Cabbage: is relatively low in potassium and very low in sodium and also contains many helpful compounds and vitamins

