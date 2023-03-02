5 ways in which TOMATO is THERAPEUTIC for your TENDER Skin | FPJ

Tomato is an integral part of our everyday diet. Though botanically it is a fruit, it is generally eaten and prepared like a vegetable.

Tomatoes are used to prepare most sabjis like potato and also, as a salad. Tomato sauce is popular mainly with the kids in combination to samosas, sandwiches, pizzas. Tomato soup is tasty and quite nutritious too.

They contain antioxidant lycopene which can reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. They are also, a great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K.

Not only this, tomato has therapeutic effects which could help relieve your skin problems and it is gentle on your tender skin too. Let us take a look at five of them:

1. For oily skin: It will help to get rid of excessive oil

Take half a tomato and apply it to your face. Keep it for ten minutes, then wash it off. Regular application will gradually eliminate excessive oil and maintain your skin's pH levels.

2. Brightens skin

Your busy schedule may not allow you spare time for your daily skincare routine. But you can use tomatoes which can brighten your skin in less time.

Take the juice of a tomato and add turmeric and sandalwood powder to it and make a paste. Apply the facemask and wait till it dries off. Once you wash your face, you can see visible difference.

3. Cools skin

Tomatoes have anti-inflammatory property. So, it can calm and cool your skin. Scoop out the tomato pulp and mix it with cucumber juice. Apply it all over your face for 15-20 minutes. You can also, use this method to soothe skin irritation.

4. Tighten pores

Tomato works as a natural astringent for your skin, which shrinks the pore and reduces breakouts. Use a few drops of lemon juice with a teaspoon of tomato juice. Mix well and apply on your face. Leave it for 5-10 minutes and rinse well.

5. Anti tanning agent

Tomatoes are considered excellent to reverse tanning. Mix two tablespoons of tomato pulp with a few drops of lemon juice and one teaspoon of curd. Mix well, and apply it to your face. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and wash with cold water.

Note: While tomatoes are good for skin, you should stop using it immediately if you’re experiencing irritation after applying tomato on your face. If you already have skin rashes, don't use tomatoes as they can cause burning sensations.