WATCH: Dog resting on railway tracks miraculously escapes death, walks out after train exits route | Twitter

In a video gone viral, we can see a dog's narrow escape from death. As seen in the footage, a dog escapes being crushed by a train by ducking underneath the entire length of the moving transport. The smart animal only wakes up to walk out of the railway train after the train exits the route.

A month ago, the dog's miraculous escape video rolled out on the internet. Despite the exact details of the incident are unknown, the video has resurfaced on social media. In the recent shares, people tweeted it with a caption thanking God and wrote, "God. The ultimate saviour."

WATCH:

In a similar incident in 2021, a dog seated on the railway tracks survived the Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express that was reportedly accelerating out of Tenkasi Junction. After the train exited the path, the animal quickly walked out of the risky tracks. Meanwhile, people called it the "Brave Dog."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)