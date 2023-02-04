WATCH: DJ Diplo plays cricket, shares his batting skills with Indian fans and challenges Shah Rukh Khan for a game

DJ Diplo plays cricket, shares his batting skills with Indian fans and challenges Shah Rukh Khan for a game | screengrab- Instagram- DJ Diplo

Mumbai is still not out of the hangover of 'Lollapalooza' festival and to add to it; American DJ Diplo who was in India to perform at the first Asian edition of the global music festival in the city; shared a video of him playing cricket on Instagram. He gave his fans a glimpse of his batting skills and the internet is loving it.

DJ wore a plain T-shirt and comfy beige trousers, Diplo can be seen asking the person nearby about how to play cricket. In the very next second, he enters a field holding a bat in his hand.

A kid bowled to the popular DJ who managed to tap and hit it to a good distance. “Landed in India and went straight to play cricket,” he captioned the video.

With over eight lakh views and more than fifty thousand likes on Instagram, the fun reel has impressed a barrage of fans and celebs alike. While Rajakumari and Arjun Kanungo appreciated his effort, a string of fans also joined the bandwagon. A user wrote, “Big Shane Warne energy,” another added, “Never underestimate the kid.” One more joined, “This man doesn’t sit still.” Meanwhile, a user commented, “Diplo is a lifestyle."

But what stole the limelight in the comment section is when Diplo openly challenged Pathaan superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a game of cricket. As the prize for winning, the DJ wish wanted to do a cameo in one of SRK’s next films. “I challenge Shah Rukh Khan to a game of cricket, if I win I get a cameo in your next movie,” wrote Dilpo in the comment section.

During the music fest, Diplo created a massive buzz by closing his performance in an Aishwarya Rai t-shirt.

After the cricket reel, Diplo also shared an emotional tribute to India alongside a throwback photo of himself from his struggling days. The artist recalled leaving his country behind and travelling to Delhi to discover and learn new music.

“The feeling to be invited back to India every few years to perform is so humbling and a blessing because if it wasn’t for my trial by fire as a young man in India. I wouldn’t be the artist and man I am today,” he said.

