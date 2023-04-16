WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh scripts history, becomes the first Indian-born singer to perform at Coachella 2023

Diljit Dosanjh scripts history! The Punjabi singer becomes the first-ever Indian artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival 2023.
For the unversed, Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world that takes place over two consecutive weekends in California every year. This year, the festival has a line-up of some blockbuster South Asian talent, apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistani singer, and 'Pasoori' fame Ali Sethi will also perform there.
The actor-singer sported a black Kurta and Tamba, a traditional outfit for men in Punjab, for his debut performance.
Earlier today (April 16), Coachella's official Twitter handle also shared a glimpse of Diljit's performance with their fans, and we cannot get enough of it.
The videos of Diljit's live performance at the Sahara and American DJ Diplo grooving to the music have also gone viral on social media.
The event will also see international acts from BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean, and Underworld.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)