WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh scripts history, becomes the first Indian-born singer to perform at Coachella 2023

Diljit Dosanjh scripts history! The Punjabi singer becomes the first-ever Indian artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival 2023.

For the unversed, Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world that takes place over two consecutive weekends in California every year. This year, the festival has a line-up of some blockbuster South Asian talent, apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistani singer, and 'Pasoori' fame Ali Sethi will also perform there.

The actor-singer sported a black Kurta and Tamba, a traditional outfit for men in Punjab, for his debut performance.

Earlier today (April 16), Coachella's official Twitter handle also shared a glimpse of Diljit's performance with their fans, and we cannot get enough of it.

.@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining



Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/Kj9UuTbrhY — Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023

The videos of Diljit's live performance at the Sahara and American DJ Diplo grooving to the music have also gone viral on social media.

Diplo out here vibing to Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella

Love the vibe in this vid ! pic.twitter.com/DAs4qsjo0V — Prince (@princesoman9) April 16, 2023

The event will also see international acts from BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean, and Underworld.

Sadda Diljit hun winning hearts at International level...@diljitdosanjh bhaji makes history...become the first ever punjabi artist to perform at worlds largest music festival "Coachella" in America.#Coachella #sikh #proud pic.twitter.com/x3VwKSWNi6 — Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@singhaman1904) April 16, 2023

The first punjabi (and most probably indian) ever to perform at @coachella Diljit Dosanjh 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/2zt7wwIkOH — 🍀🇮🇳 (@AmorFati444) April 16, 2023

