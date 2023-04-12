Dutch DJ Afrojack to headline Road to Ultra in Mumbai

Dutch DJ Afrojack |

It’s hard not to be captivated by the music of Dutch DJ Afrojack. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the world of EDM (electronic dance music for the uninitiated), his electrifying sound is impossible to ignore.

From his early days to his current status as a Grammy award-winning artiste, Afrojack’s journey to world fame has been nothing short of remarkable. No wonder, the Dutch export’s visit to India is being welcomed with palpable excitement.

Road to Ultra returns to city after five years

Afrojack will headline at Road to Ultra in Mumbai (Nesco, Goregaon) on April 14 and Bengaluru’s Bhartiya Mall on April 15. He said, “I’ve always had a special time playing for my Indian fans. Their love is real, it is sincere. There are no two ways about it. That is why I keep coming back to play…”

The event was last held five years ago in Mumbai and had drawn more than 50,000 attendees; it featured an impressive line-up, including The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Sam Feldt, and Slushii.

Headliner for 2023 Road to Ultra

This year, headliner KSHMR is DJ Mag’s No. 12 DJ in the world. He is renowned for his uplifting melodies. James Hype from the UK will make his India debut. The single-day festival will also feature other global acts such as Dutch electronic stars Cesqeaux and Chico Rose, ULTRA veteran MYKRIS, and rising acts Siana Catherine and Teri Miko.

Circling back to Afrojack, the EDM stalwart has just dropped another track with Black V Neck last week. Their previous collaborations were tech house hits Like Whoa and Day N Night. “We are frequent collaborators,” he said.

The latest song by Afrojack and the duo from Miami is called Oral Music. With a trippy vocal sample and some bass and claps, this one could be another chartbuster. On who his current favourite popstar is, Afrojack said, “The Weeknd. Save Your Tears is one of the best songs written in the last decade.”