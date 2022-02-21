Watch: Dhanashree Verma grooves to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida' in latest video, husband Yuzi Chahal reacts

It is no hidden secret that Dhanashree Verma is a phenomenal dancer and the beautiful doctor turned choreographer often leaves her fans amazed with her stunning dance videos.

In her latest Instagram post, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree shared a video of herself dancing to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida.

In the video, Dhanashree can seen sporting a saree and her hair tied in a bun pretty similar to how Alia Bhatt dresses in the film. She can also be seen recreating Alia’s signature namaste pose from the movie. Dhanashree pulled off the hook step of Dholida like a pro.

“Felt empowered being in Gangubai’s shoes (sic),” Dhanashree captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The internet is absolutely impressed with this new video of Dhanashree. Yuzvendra Chahal also commented on her post.

“Haaye,” commented Chahal adding a heart and fire emoticon.

Check out more comments below:

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:38 AM IST