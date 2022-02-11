e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal attempts Allu Arjun’s 'Jhukega Nahi' dialogue from 'Pushpa'; David Warner reacts

In the clip, he can be seen attempting Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega Nahi' dialogue. He completes the video with the iconic hand gesture too.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Allu Arjun's fans are still high on Pushpa fever and just cannot get enough of cool reels and videos based on the film. Hence, after David Warner, Suresh Raina and The Great Khali, star Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal too decided to hop on the Pushpa bandwagon and delight his followers by lip syncing the popular dialogue and Allu Arjun's signature beard grazing gesture from the film.

Chahal shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, he can be seen attempting Allu Arjun's 'Jhukega Nahi' dialogue. He completes the video with the iconic hand gesture too.

Watch video here:

The video has garnered over 4 lakh likes and scores of reactions. While many showered their appreciation for the video, some mischievous netizens jokingly asked, "Phir ball kaun uthayega?" with reference to the Jhukega Nahi line.

Even David Warner, who had previously participated in the trend, reacted to the video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates his extremely difficult catch with Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' from... Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates his extremely difficult catch with Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' from...
Advertisement
Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Advertisement