WATCH: Desi fans share edited video of BTS dancing to the popular song by Sanam 'Hai Apna Dil To Aawara' | FPJ

K-pop and BTS go hand-in-hand, however, the seven-member music band's videos are often well-synced when matched on a different audio track. Desi fans have edited the BTS so as to show them dancing to a popular beat by Indian music artist Sanam. In the now-viral video, we can see BTS enjoying the 'Hai Apna Dil To Aawara' song.

The edited video was posted on Instagram by a desi fan. In no time, the reel attracted thousands of views and flooded with likes, making the edited BTS dance video go viral. "The sync," the video was captioned.

Take a look at the Instagram reel right below:

Earlier, ARMY edited the Dynamite choreography by BTS with a Pathaan twist to it. In the video, the members were seen shaking their legs to the controversial song Besharam Rang.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)