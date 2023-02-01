e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Desi fans share edited video of BTS dancing to the popular song by Sanam 'Hai Apna Dil To Aawara'

To all the BTS fans out there, get ready to see your favourite music band vibing in an Indian beat, at least in an edited version even if not for real.

K-pop and BTS go hand-in-hand, however, the seven-member music band's videos are often well-synced when matched on a different audio track. Desi fans have edited the BTS so as to show them dancing to a popular beat by Indian music artist Sanam. In the now-viral video, we can see BTS enjoying the 'Hai Apna Dil To Aawara' song.

The edited video was posted on Instagram by a desi fan. In no time, the reel attracted thousands of views and flooded with likes, making the edited BTS dance video go viral. "The sync," the video was captioned.

Take a look at the Instagram reel right below:

Earlier, ARMY edited the Dynamite choreography by BTS with a Pathaan twist to it. In the video, the members were seen shaking their legs to the controversial song Besharam Rang.

