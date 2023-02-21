WATCH: Dashcam captures the exact moment fresh earthquake hit Turkey

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday and just after three minutes, another quake of magnitude 5.8 hit Turkey. This comes two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people.

A dashcam video of the new earthquake has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Jos Quinten on Twitter. The caption reads, "Eyewitnesses post the moment of the new earthquake in Turkey, filmed by dashcam cameras. Scary footage when you look at the parked cars."

The dashcam footage shows the cars parked on the side of the road and the disruption due to the recent earthquake that struck Turkey.

The first quake took place at a depth of 16.7 kilometres (10.4 miles), while the second one was at a depth of 7 km (4.3 mi). Tremors were also felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

The death count from the quakes two weeks ago rose to 41,156 in Turkey, AFAD said on Monday, and it was expected to climb further, with 385,000 apartments known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing.

