e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Couple dance under street lights; sync steps to trending song 'Megham Karukatha' from Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam'

Watch: Couple dance under street lights; sync steps to trending song 'Megham Karukatha' from Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam'

It's viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Viral dance/ Glimpses from film Thiruchitrambalam |

Love birds have their own ways to enjoy life together with affection and romance. While dance enthusiasts can begin grooving at any given time and place, a couple were seen enjoying some of the best moments of theirs under a street light turned DJ luminescence.

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see a young girl and a guy syncing steps to the beautiful song 'Megham Karukatha' from Dhanush's recent release 'Thiruchitrambalam.' Since the romantic moves from the melody hit audience, people seem to have imbibed the mesmerizing vibes.

Similar to netizens creating reels over viral music and mashups such like Arabic Kuthu, Oo Antava Mawa, Kacha Badam and more, this song has been trending online for duo dancing to the lively beats.

This recent video, however seems edited with the background score, but the steps are perfectly in sync to Dhanush's moves with co-stars Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna.

Watch the video, right here:

Read Also
International Dance Day: From 'Arabic Kuthu' to 'Kacha Badam', dance reels that went viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Couple dance under street lights; sync steps to trending song 'Megham Karukatha' from...

Watch: Couple dance under street lights; sync steps to trending song 'Megham Karukatha' from...

Watch: Delivery boy eats customer's food, here's how man reacts on receiving empty order

Watch: Delivery boy eats customer's food, here's how man reacts on receiving empty order

Watch: Elderly woman sells chocolates in Mumbai local train

Watch: Elderly woman sells chocolates in Mumbai local train

Apple iPhone 14 series launch: Twitterati share hilarious memes

Apple iPhone 14 series launch: Twitterati share hilarious memes

Watch: Passenger carrying Rs. 54 lakh foreign currency inside ‘false layer of bag and sweet box'...

Watch: Passenger carrying Rs. 54 lakh foreign currency inside ‘false layer of bag and sweet box'...