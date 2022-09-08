Watch: Couple dance under street lights; sync steps to trending song 'Megham Karukatha' from Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam'

Viral dance/ Glimpses from film Thiruchitrambalam |

Love birds have their own ways to enjoy life together with affection and romance. While dance enthusiasts can begin grooving at any given time and place, a couple were seen enjoying some of the best moments of theirs under a street light turned DJ luminescence.

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see a young girl and a guy syncing steps to the beautiful song 'Megham Karukatha' from Dhanush's recent release 'Thiruchitrambalam.' Since the romantic moves from the melody hit audience, people seem to have imbibed the mesmerizing vibes.

Similar to netizens creating reels over viral music and mashups such like Arabic Kuthu, Oo Antava Mawa, Kacha Badam and more, this song has been trending online for duo dancing to the lively beats.

This recent video, however seems edited with the background score, but the steps are perfectly in sync to Dhanush's moves with co-stars Nithya Menen and Raashi Khanna.

Watch the video, right here: