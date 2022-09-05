Watch: Conveyor belt technology used for Ganpati visarjan in Kolhapur

as gaurdian minister of Kolhapur in previous MVA govt introduced this conveyor belt technology for Ganesh immersion in Kolhapur. He sanctioned grand for purchase & installation of conveyor belt from DPDC.Ganpati festival has hit the mood for celebrations and happiness across India; videos of creative Ganesha idols and joyous immersion with "Ganpati bappa morya" chants have been doing rounds on social media.
In a recent video we could see conveyor belt technology used for Ganpati visarjan in Kolhapur. The clip was shared by multiple users on Twitter and shows small to middle sized Ganesha idols being immersed into water resource via digitally equipped means.
When the video surfaced on the internet, a few appreciated the move. Though the initiative might be innovative and advanced, people have taken offense over the technique. Netizens reacted over the videos showing such Ganpati visarjan and expressed their discontent saying it to be lacking honour and respect towards the Lord.
According to reports, Congress leader Satej D. Patil from Kolhapur introduced this conveyor belt technology for Ganesh immersion during previous MVA government.
Here's what we are talking about... watch video:
YouTube ABP MAZHA
