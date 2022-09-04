e-Paper Get App
Watch: Adorable Ganesha takes adobe on tortoise in viral video; mushakraj idol welcomes and worships the Lord with modak

The Instagram reel shows Ekadanta having taken abode on a pet tortoise, while the Lord's mushakraj vahana is seen welcoming him with modak from the forefront.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Adorable Ganesha takes adobe on tortoise | Instagram

Been tuning into "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the Ganesha aarti song through the recent days? The Ganpati festival seems to have lit the celebration mood across the nation and some parts of the globe; people have to not only brought Ganesha idols to their society pandals and homes but also made sure to keep it unique and constantly worshipped.

From Allu Arjun themed Ganesha idols to Aadhar card designed pandals, several instances of the Vinayaka festivity have surfaced on the internet. However, this video of a cute and adorable Lambodara seated calmly on the back of a young tortoise has gone viral for the positive vibes it creates.

Watch video:

The Instagram reel shows Ekadanta having taken abode on a pet tortoise, while the Lord's mushakraj vahana is seen welcoming him with modak from the forefront. Uploaded by an Indian user identified as Gayatri, the clip has an edited background score of "Bappa Aale."

While Ganpati mandals have installed life size deities with creatives representing reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, such like Khetwadi's Parushurama themed Ganesha, this one can be hinted closely associating to the Kumba avatar - yes, the tortoise form.

Since the clip was shared a few days ago, it has impressed netizens and spread blessings of the Lord.

article-image

