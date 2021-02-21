Watch: Comedian Shyam Rangeela responds to police complaint against video on fuel price hike, mimicry of PM Modi

A comedian in Rajasthan has gotten in trouble for a video on the fuel price hike and mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shyam Rangeela, a comedian and mimic artist, had earlier shared a video on petrol touching Rs 100 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
A complaint has reportedly been filed against Rangeela by the petrol pump owner where he filmed the video.
In the video, which has garnered over a million views on YouTube, Rangeela mimicked the style of Modi and said: “My dear countrymen, the public of Sriganganagar in Rajasthan has become very proud. Here the price of petrol has touched 100 rupees. Brothers and sisters, no such government has come in the history of free India till today, who can get petrol its real value, we have got the right to petrol.”
Watch the viral video here:
After the video went viral, the petrol pump owner filed a police complaint at Sadar police station, alleging that the comedian had identified himself as a journalist.
Undeterred by this, Rangeela posted another video, clarifying his stance and refusing to take down the video. He said he only wanted to make people laugh and did not intend to hurt anyone's image.
Let's the video here:
Petrol price has surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the states where the VAT on the fuel is highest.
The 12th straight day of price hike meant that the petrol price has gone up to Rs 90.58 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 97 in Mumbai. Diesel now comes for Rs 80.97 a litre in the national capital and for Rs 88.06 in Mumbai.
The fuel prices remained unchnaged on Sunday, after 12 consecutive days of hike.