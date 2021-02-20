As petrol touches Rs 100, Akshay Kumar's now-deleted tweets on fuel price hike come back to haunt him again

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra Congress warned that it would stop the shootings or filming of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar as "they have failed to speak up" for burning public issues.

The prices of branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, have crossed the Rs 100-mark in some places, including Maharashtra. In Mumbai, petrol is now costing Rs 96.32 a litre and diesel Rs 87.32.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that the BJP-led Modi government has hiked petrol-diesel-gas prices exorbitantly, while farmers have been protesting outside Delhi for the past nearly three months.

However, in the midst of these grave crises, many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay, who had raised their voices against the Congress-led UPA Government in the past on various issues, are now absolutely silent, and he cautioned that the party would stop their shootings for keeping aloof.

Amid this, Akshay Kumar’s old tweets on fuel price hike has come back to haunt the actor once again.

In 2011, the 53-year-old tweeted, “Couldn't even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again.”