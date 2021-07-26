Watch: Coach Boxall's wild reaction to Ariarne Titmus' Olympic win goes viral; Twitterati cannot stop laughing

Australia's Ariarne Titmus clocked the Oceania record to claim the women's 400m freestyle crown from Katie Ledecky in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In one of the most anticipated races of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Titmus won the gold medal in 3:56.69, the second-fastest time in history. She chased down the defending champion Katie Ledecky to take the Olympic title.

American Ledecky, the defending Olympic champion, and world-record holder finished runners-up at 3:57.36.

For the first time in her Olympic career, Ledecky lost in an individual final. And Titmus, nicknamed "The Terminator", is overjoyed at beating perhaps the greatest women's freestyle swimmer in history.

"It's surreal," Titmus said.

"Crazy when you make this massive plan for something. It's probably the biggest thing you could pull off in your sporting career, so I'm over the moon."

While Titmus was over the moon, it was her coach whose happiness made the buzz on social media.

Coach Dean Boxall's expressions as he cheered her on said it all. While he started with a regular cheer, he went all out as he realised Titmus was on to something special.

A video of Boxall's reaction to Titmus' win went viral making Twitterati laugh out loud.